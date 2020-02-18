NAF destroys another ISWAP training camp in Borno

NAF destroys another ISWAP training camp in Borno

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 3:46 pm


File: NAF Alpha jets in action

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp at Tumbun Zarami on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Daramola said that the operation was conducted on Sunday through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The mission was conducted on Feb. 16, after successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions as well as intelligence reports from multiple sources, including the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Headquarters,” he said.

He said that the intelligence reports had revealed that training activities were being carried out in and around some makeshift structures hidden under the shrubbery within the settlement.

“Consequently, the ATF detailed its attack aircraft to engage the “Training Camp 4”, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of the suspected camp commander’s house as well as some other structures within the camp,” he said.

Daramola said that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the conduct of further operations.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    Kwara: Neither Amotekun nor Shege-Ka-Fasa
    2 hours ago

    Cold weather, snow cannot kill coronavirus – WHO
    2 hours ago

    Caregiver docked for ‘double’ rape
    2 hours ago

    Senate confirms Capt. Nuhu as DG
    5 hours ago

    Uwheru killings: Urhobo will not yield her land to the Fulani – URS
    6 hours ago

    Imo: S/Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s judgment review suit
    18 hours ago

    Oyo Govt Set to Rehabilitate Ajakanga Dumpsite
    19 hours ago

    Do You Want War? Then, Read This!