Police officer kills four in-laws, commits suicide

Police officer kills four in-laws, commits suicide

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:00 pm


A Kosovo female police officer on Tuesday shot and killed four in-laws, then committed suicide, prosecutors said in Gnjilan, a town 50 kilometres south-east of the capital Pristina.

The killer, an officer with the local police precinct, shot her husband’s parents and two brothers, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s was quoted as saying.

All the five people dead at the scene, it said, adding that an investigation was still under way, and the motive for the murders was not immediately clear.(dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    4 years ago: Yoruba man who predicted Amotekun
    48 mins ago

    Tears as lawmakers narrate cruel murder of 30 villagers in Katsina
    57 mins ago

    Just in: Gunmen kill Aso Rock Deputy Director
    1 hour ago

    Man narrates how sister was slaughtered in Lagos hotel
    2 hours ago

    N64.6bn police pension fraud: EFCC re-arraigns 6 public officers
    2 hours ago

    Nasarawa State targets N3b IGR monthly
    3 hours ago

    Kwara: Neither Amotekun nor Shege-Ka-Fasa
    4 hours ago

    NAF destroys another ISWAP training camp in Borno