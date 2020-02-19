Col. Paul Ogbebor dies at 80

Col. Paul Ogbebor dies at 80

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 5:11 pm


Ogbebor

By Jethro Ibileke

A leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), in Edo State, Col Paul Ogbebor (rtd) is dead.

The deceased who celebrated 80 years in the month of May, 2019, was also the leader of the Benin socio-cultural group, Edo Leaders of Thought (ELT).

A veteran of the Nigerian civil war, Colonel Ogbebor, reportedly died from an undisclosed ailment.

It was how not clear if he died at home or in a hospital.

As at the time of filing this report, details of his death were still sketchy.

