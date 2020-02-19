CoVID-19: WHO releases protective equipment to 21 countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released supplies of personal protective equipment to 21 countries to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

WHO on its official twitter handle at @WHO, also said that it would release another set of the equipment to other 106 countries in the coming weeks.

“By the end of this week, 40 countries in Africa and 29 in Americans are due to have the ability to detect COVID-19.

“Other countries like Nigeria, East Timor are running workshop with media to ensure accurate and reliable reporting.

“Several countries are prioritising surveillance and monitoring at ports of entry,’’ it said.

According to WHO, it is working with partners in some of the most fragile contexts to prepare countries for the arrival of coronavirus.

WHO said that there were still opportunities for the prevention of a broader global crisis, adding that it will continue working night and day with all countries.

“As 6am Geneva time this morning, China has reported 72,528 cases including 1,870 deaths.

“In the past 24 hours, China has reported 1,891 new cases, including both clinically-and- lab confirmed cases. Outside China, there are now 804 cases in 25 countries, with three deaths.

‘’In the past 24 hours, there have been 110 news cases outside China, including 99 on the Diamond Princes cruise chip. We have now had cases of COVID-19 outside China for more than a month.

‘’We are supporting national authorities in every country that has cases to track the virus and understand how people were infected.

“So far there are 92 cases in 12 countries outside China of human-to human transmission,’’ it said.