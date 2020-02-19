I haven’t made any political appointment – Gov. Diri

Okafor Ofiebor

Bayelsa, the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that he is yet to make any political appointment into his government.

The Governor therefore advised the public to disregard news making the round that he has made some political appointments following his swearing in last Friday.

Governor Diri made this clarification during a meeting with the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Feelers from Bayelsa state indicates that there is great expectations that the governor should have started making key appointments to kick-start his administration.

Others sources said he may have been taking his time to consult widely to heal wounds across the tensed political atmosphere at the time has was sworn in.

Diri was sworn in on Friday, February 14, after the Supreme Court judgement voided the mandate of David Lyon just a day before.