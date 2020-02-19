I haven’t made any political appointment – Gov. Diri

I haven’t made any political appointment – Gov. Diri

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 5:42 pm


Sen. Douye Diri

Okafor Ofiebor

Bayelsa, the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri,  has said that he is yet to make any political appointment into his government.

The Governor therefore advised the public to disregard news making the round that he has made some political appointments following his swearing in last Friday.

Governor Diri made this clarification during a meeting with the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Feelers from Bayelsa state indicates that there is great expectations that the governor should have started making key appointments to kick-start his administration.

Others sources said he may have been taking his time to consult widely to heal wounds across the tensed political atmosphere at the time has was sworn in.

Diri was sworn in on Friday, February 14, after the Supreme Court judgement voided the mandate of David Lyon just a day before.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Photo: Anthony Joshua visits his roots, Shagamu, Nigeria
    34 mins ago

    Nasarawa perm. sec’s abduction: Police arrest 12 suspects
    1 hour ago

    Two farmers shot dead in Edo
    2 hours ago

    VAT: States, LGs get more money from February
    2 hours ago

    Col. Paul Ogbebor dies at 80
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-olu Bids Justice Bulkachuwa Farewell
    3 hours ago

    Fuel scarcity hits Port Harcourt
    3 hours ago

    FG, States, LGs share N647.35bn for January