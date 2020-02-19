Justice Odili: Rivers Govt warns Oshiomole, Sylva

…Vows to protect and retaliate if ‘attacks’ continues

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has has condemned the alleged attack on the residence of the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili as a result of the Supreme Court judgment that nullified the election of David Lyon as Governor of Bayelsa State.

In a statement Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner of Information on Wednesday averred that the Federal Government seems not to show interest in the sponsored threats to the lives of Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.

The State Government also condemned alleged barricading of the residence of Dr Peter Odili at Maitama, Abuja by thugs which it claimed were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Rivers State government said it wondered why Dr Peter Odili’s family should be singled out for the when the judgment that ousted David Lyon as Governor of Bayelsa State was a unanimous decision of a five-member panel of Supreme Court Justices.

The State government went further to warn the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole and their alleged agents to desist from the violent attacks against Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.

“That the Rivers State Government will hold Timipre Sylva and Adams Oshiomhole responsible if anything happens to Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.

“That the Rivers State Executive Council noted that in the past Rivers State suffered unfavourable Judicial Pronouncements and never resorted to self help as being promoted by APC Leaders in the case of Bayelsa State.

The Rivers State Government vowed it will employ all legal means to protect Dr Peter Odili and members of his family and protect Rivers State Indigenes who are serving Federal and State Judicial officers .

” That the Rivers State Government warns that should this harassment and intimidation continue, it will have no alternative than to retaliate.”

“The Rivers State Government vowed it will defend the lives and property of Rivers people at all times. Enough is enough”

Ends

Full Text The Rivers State Govt.

RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON DR PETER ODILI AND HIS FAMILY

The Rivers State Executive Council at its meeting held on Wednesday 19th February, 2020 at the Government House, Port Harcourt reviewed the recent attacks on the residence of the Former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili as a result of the Supreme Court judgment that nullified the election of David Lyon as Governor of Bayelsa

State and resolved as follows:

1. That the Rivers State Executive Council observed that the Federal Government seems not to show interest in the sponsored threats to the lives of Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.

2. That the Rivers State Executive Council condemns the barricading of the residence of Dr Peter Odili at Maitama, Abuja by sponsored thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

3. That the Rivers State Executive Council wondered why Dr Peter Odili’s family should be singled out for the unwarranted attack, when the judgment that ousted David Lyon as Governor of Bayelsa State was a unanimous decision of a five-member panel of Supreme Court Justices.

4.That the Rivers State Executive Council warns the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole and their hired agents to desist from the sponsorship of violent attacks against Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.

5. That the Rivers State Government will hold Timipre Sylva and Adams Oshiomhole responsible if anything happens to Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.

6. That the Rivers State Executive Council noted that in the past Rivers State suffered unfavourable Judicial Pronouncements and never resorted to self help as being promoted by APC Leaders in the case of Bayelsa State.

7.That the Rivers State Government will employ all legal means to protect Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.

8. That the Rivers State Government will protect Rivers State Indigenes who are serving Federal and State Judicial officers .

9. That the Rivers State Government warns that should this harassment and intimidation continue, it will have no alternative than to retaliate.

10. That the Rivers State Government will defend the lives and property of Rivers people at all times.

11. Enough is enough.

Paulinus Nsirim,

Honourable Commissioner,

Information and Communication ,

Rivers State.

19th February, 2020.