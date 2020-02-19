Nasarawa perm. sec’s abduction: Police arrest 12 suspects

The Nasarawa Police Command has arrested 12 suspects allegedly linked to the abduction of Mr Jibril Giza, Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport of the state.

Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia while parading 35 suspected criminals.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PS was abducted by gunmen at the early hours of Sunday, Feb 16, from his residence in Shabu, Lafia.

He however, regained his freedom at about 8:00 pm on Tuesday, Feb.18.

The Commissioner explained that the suspects were arrested based on intelligence and technical information gotten by the police.

Longe said that the police rescued Giza from Duduguru village in Obi Local Government Area where he was abandoned by the kidnappers following the close pursuit by his men.

He however, denied knowledge of any ransom paid either by the family members of the victim or anybody to secure his release.

Similarly, the Police also arrested a woman, Paulina Santos of Azuba community in Lafia, who was allegedly scouting for criminals to kidnap her wealthy neighbours.

According to the CP, the woman had contacted someone to help her organise a gang that would kidnap the mother of her bosom friend.

“She told her contact that the husband and children of her target were all working with the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) and could afford to pay a huge ransom.

“Unfortunately for her and fortunately for her neighbour, her contact inform the police about her plan and she was arrested,’’ the CP added.

Longe, appealed to the public to always supply them with useful information to enable them nip crime and criminals in the bud even before they carryout their plans.

He therefore, commended officers of the command, the Inspector-General of police and the Nasarawa Government for their support.

He assured that the command was motivated now than ever to tackle criminal elements in the state.

Meanwhile, Paulina Santos confessed to her crime in an interview with newsmen and pleaded for mercy.