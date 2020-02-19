NDDC: Buhari sacks Nunieh, appoints new Acting MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Joi Nunieh as the head of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on media and Publicity announced this in a statemet on Wednesday in which he also announced the expansion of the IMC from three to five.

The new five members of the committee is now headed by Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, who is the Ag. Managing Director of NDDC.

Other members are: Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).

Prof K.D Pondei, the new Ag. Managing Director, is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.

President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded