NDDC: Buhari sacks Nunieh, appoints new Acting MD

NDDC: Buhari sacks Nunieh, appoints new Acting MD

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 2:22 pm


 Dr Joi Nunieh: sacked

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Joi Nunieh as the head of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on media and Publicity announced this in a statemet on Wednesday in which he also announced the expansion of the IMC from three to five.

The new five members of the committee is now headed by Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, who is the Ag. Managing Director of NDDC.

Other members are: Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).

Prof K.D Pondei, the new Ag. Managing Director, is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.

President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    FG, States, LGs share N647.35bn for January
    3 hours ago

    CoVID-19: WHO releases protective equipment to 21 countries
    3 hours ago

    4 die in mid-air plane collision in Australia
    4 hours ago

    Dreadlocks: The myths, misconceptions, culture and lifestyles
    4 hours ago

    How Fulani gunmen killed 2 soldiers in Plateau – Eyewitness
    4 hours ago

    Herdmen attacks: Kogi West group raises alarm
    4 hours ago

    Herdsmen invasion: Kogi West group raises alarm
    9 hours ago

    Commonwealth Secretary-General condemns killings in Cameroon