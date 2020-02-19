Ndoma-Egba condoles with Amaechi over death of CSO

Former Senate Leader, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has commiserated with the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, over the demise of his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Tony Iwelu.

Iwelu who has been in the service of Amaechi for over two decades reportedly died on Monday following an electric shock in his hotel room in Kaduna where he lodged after an official assignment in the state.

In a condolence message to the Transport Minister, Ndoma-Egba, said: “I received with pain and sadness the news of the death of Tony Iwelu, your long time Chief Security Officer.

“For those who know you, Tony was not just an aide; he was a member of your family. He was loyal, friendly and a complete gentleman who carried out his difficult responsibility with courtesy and calmness. His sudden death while on official duty with you in Kaduna is most painful not only to you, your family and his family but to all of us who knew him.”

The ex-Senate Leader added: “Matters of life and death remain within the exclusive purview of the Almighty. We as Christians cannot question His wisdom in when He gives life and when He takes it. We give Him thanks even in our pain for we are enjoined to give Him thanks in every situation. We do so even now.

“We pray that your family and Tony’s will be consoled by his life of love, service and sacrifice to family, community, humanity and the Almighty in whose bosom he surely has earned eternal rest. Accept my heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace!”