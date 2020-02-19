Prof Pondei: All you need to know about the new boss of NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei as the Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC on Wednesday.

He replaced Joi Nuneih as the head of the member of Interim Management Committee of NDDC which has now been increased to five.

He is expected to take over the helm of affairs of NDDC on Thursday at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Professor Pondei obtained the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery MBBS, from the University of Lagos and later proceeded to the School of Molecular Medical Sciences, University of Nottingham for his PhD in Microbiology.

Pondei is a Professor of Medical Microbiology with specialty in Virology and was the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Niger Delta University, until his latest appointment.

He attended Federal Government College, Port Harcourt and has been a lecturer since 2001.

He has been described as “an experienced lecturer with a demonstrated history in working in the research industry”.

In his Linkedin page, Prof. Pondei is described “as skilled in epidemiology, life sciences, data analysis, program evaluation, and lecturing.”

He delivered the 36th Lecture Series of the Niger Delta University on 17th April, 2019 with topic, “Viruses: Ignored, Neglected, Poorly Understood with Resulting Devastating Consequences”.

Prof. Pondei has considerable academic administrative experience, having been Acting Head, Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, and Acting Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, Niger Delta University.

He was a member of Senate and also represents Senate in the Governing Council.

A past Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Bayelsa State, he had been the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association National Committee on Research Grants.

He is a member of the Board of the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS) representing Public Interest. He has published widely and has special interest in infectious diseases.

. Source NDDC Facebook timeline