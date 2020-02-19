Soyinka: I’ve no link with Ihedioha/Uzoodimma’s Supreme Court review

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has dissociated himself from a report by the DAILY POST on the Uzodimma vs Ihedioha electoral tussle claiming that he had been engaged to serve on a monitoring team regarding a forthcoming Supreme Court Review of that case. Soyinka said: “I know NOTHING of this development and I am NOT involved in any aspect of the tussle.”



Below is his Press Statement

A link to a report by one of the national newspapers – the DAILY POST – on the Uzodimma vs Ihedioha electoral tussle has just been sent to me. That report claims that I have been engaged to serve on a monitoring team regarding a forthcoming Supreme Court Review of that case. I know NOTHING of this development and I am NOT involved in any aspect of the tussle. I know NOTHING of this Third Force Democracy whatever. I have no intention of participating in any judicial monitoring activity and demand to be kept out of any such false attributions. Hopefully, some day in the distant future, it will be possible for the nation to regain the respect of the world in its democratic claims. That time, alas, is not immediately apparent.

Wole SOYINKA