Trending picture: Nnamdi Kanu at his parents’ funeral(?)

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 1:27 am
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu said to be performing dust-to-dust at his parents’ burial in Afaraukwu last Friday. He beat Nigeria securty hands down, he claims.
-Credit: Igbonekwu Ogazimora
