Two farmers shot dead in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly attacked and killed two persons in Owan village, Ovia North East local government area of Edo state.

The victims, Owoh One (45) and Samuel Imonkhai, were gruesomely murdered on Wednesday morning inside their respective farms in the agrarian community.

Owoh, who was a palm wine tapper, was said to have been shot by the bandits where he was tapping his palm in the farm, while Samuel Imonkhai was also brutally murdered in his farm.

Residents of Owan, Agbanikaka, Uhiere, Odiguetie and Odighi communities in Ovia North-East LGA, in a save-our-soul message to the state government, appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and security agencies to come to their rescue to end the incessant and unprovoked killings by suspected herdsmen in their communities.

The head of Owan community, Pa Ifiabor Michael, said communities in the area have been under siege from bandits who have not only ravaged their farms, but have also embarked on a killing spree of the inhabitants.

He added that “no fewer than eight persons, predominantly farmers, have been killed across these communities since the beginning of February, 2020.”

Several calls put across to the Edo state police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor over the incident went unanswered