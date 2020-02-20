Edo Chief jailed 2 months for beating fellow Chief

By Jethro Ibileke

An Edo traditional Chief, Obamedo Ode, was on Thursday jailed two moths by an Egor Magistrates Court in Benin, the state capital, for assaulting a fellow Chief, Edwin Onaiwu, by beating him with a stick.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Lucky Sunday, told the court that the convict committed the crime on 22 February, 2018, at Iguotor community, in Egor magisterial district.

According the prosecutor, on the said date, Chief Ode came with thugs to unlawfully assault the complainant with a stick, causing him harm in the process.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 355 of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo State.

The presiding Magistrate, Blessing Aiyanyo, who found Chief Ode guilty by the the one-count charge of assault preferred against him, however gave him an option fine of N20,000 fine.