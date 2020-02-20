EFCC arrests ex-Gov. Audu’s son, Muhammed, for alleged fraud

Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:57 pm


Mohammed Audu

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Muhammed Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State, for alleged involvement in fraud.

In a statement issued on Friday by Tony Orilade, its acting spokesperson, EFCC said Audu was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 for allegedly diverting the funds to the tune of several millions of US Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, to his personal use.

The anti-graft agency said its investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.

The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.

