Emovon, ex- minister of science and tech. passes on

By Jethro Ibileke

A former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Emmanuel Emovon, is dead.

His death is coming less than 24 hours after the death of another illustrious son of Benin Kingdom, Col. Paul Ogbebor (rtd), from prostate cancer on Wednesday morning.

Emovon who was a former Vice Chancellor of University of Jos, was also an in-law to the Benin Royal family as he was married to a daughter of Oba Akenzua.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at press time.

The family is yet to formally announced his death, but a condolence register has been opened at his Benin City residence.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was among the people that have signed the condolence register.

In his tribute, Obaseki said the late Emovon “represented the best of Edo values and was a personification of the Edo personality.”

The Governor said the people of the state would miss an ideal statesman.

“He was a brilliant scientist and intellectual giant who served the people and our community,” Obaseki added.