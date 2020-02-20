FG insists on regulation of social media

The Federal Government has insisted that it is pushing ahead with its plan to regulate the use of social media in the country, despite criticisms that have trailed the move.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture who said this at a press conference on Thursday said the recent epidemic of fake news on the social media has even made it more imperative to regulate the social media.

“The situation is dire, and no nation that values its peace, security and stability will allow an irresponsible use of the social media,” Mohammed said.

He added that working with stakeholders, his Ministry will in March 2020 inaugurate the stakeholders committee that will deliberate and recommend the way forward.

The Minister added that his Ministry is also planning a major international conference that will bring

together the tech companies, media practitioners, policy makes and others as part of efforts to tackle this growing canker-worm.

Mohammed added that he met with representatives of Google and Facebook for the

same purpose last week.