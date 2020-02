Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has appointed Mr. Daniel Alabrah as his Acting Chief Press Secretary.

It was the first appointment made by the Governor since he was sworn in last Friday.

A statement signed by Ebi Avi, Head of Government House Press Unit, indicated that Daniel Alabrah was until recently, the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the immediate past Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson.

His appointment is with immediate effect.