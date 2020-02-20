Ikokwu 5: Family of late Ikwunado sues police for torture, murder

…Still waits for autopsy report

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Family of the Late Chima Ikwunado, the Port Harcourt auto-mechanic allegedly tortured to death while in detention have dragged the Police to court .

Also, four colleagues of the deceased arrested and also tortured by Police E-crack Squad also known as the Commissioner’s squad while in detention are also seeking justice in the suit.

The case which is hinged on two fundamental rights matters were filed by the father of late Chima, Kelvin and the deceased’s wife, Adaugo.

They are asking for justice for the late Chima and four others allegedly tortured by the E-crack Squad of the Police while in custody.

They are also asking for the release of the remains of the late Chima.

However, ,when the matter came up in Court, the Inspector General of Police and the other officers listed in the charge were not present in court.

The presiding Judge, Justice James Kolawole Omotosho adjourned the case to February 27, 2020, after listening.

Counsel to the Ikwunado family, Princess Lawrence, said they will serve all the necessary processes and commence hearing on the next adjourned date.

Meanwhile, the late Ikwunado’s family as well as members of civil societies and human rights groups waited endlessly today for the result of the autopsy conducted on the remains of late Chima.

The Police Pathologist, Dr. Stephen Musa had last week promised that the result of the autopsy will be ready today.

But despite waiting for over five hours, no result was presented to the family and neither was any explanation given for the failure to fulfill the promise.