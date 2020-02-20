Murdered Aso rock Director: Family announces burial plans

Late Laetitia Naankang Dagan, the Assistant Director of Administration in Aso rock presidential villa murdered in her home in Abuja on Monday evening will be buried in Jos, Plateau State on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Dagan who who was murdered at her Lokogoma, Abuja apartment by yet to be identified gunmen was allegedly molested before the assailants set her ablaze on Monday night will be interred at her family burial ground at Kwoor, in Kwalla community of Plateau State.

Details in the burial programmes for the 47 years old civil servant as reported by PR Nigeria reads: “Funeral Arrangements for Late Laetitia Naankang Dagan “SLOGA Candle lit prayer at Chief John Dafaan’s residence at No B29 Rwang-jeh Rantya, Jos Plateau State on Thursday, 20st February 2020 at 4pm.

“Wake-keep Mass at St. Benedicts Catholic Church Efab Estate, Lokogoma Abuja on Thursday, 20th February 2020 at 5pm.

“Mourners assemble at Asokoro General Hospital Abuja on Friday, 21st February 2020 at 6am. “Corpse departs Asokoro General Hospital Abuja at 6:30am. “Corpse arrives St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Kwalla, Qua’an-Pan LGC Plateau State for Requim Mass at 10am”.

FCT Police Command had on Wednesday said it has arrested one suspect in connection with the killing.

The police command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said preliminary investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department of the command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large,” he added.