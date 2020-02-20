Obaseki revokes C of O of Ibori’s property in Benin

By Jethro Ibileke

The statutory right of occupancy of a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, GRA, in Oredo local government of Edo State, has been revoked by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The property which is situated on an area of approximately 1985.950 square metres, belongs to a former Governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori.

Obaseki said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

No further reason was given for the revocation.

When contacted for comment, Ibori said, via SMS: “I am aware. He told me three months ago.”