Obaseki revokes C of O of Ibori’s property in Benin

Obaseki revokes C of O of Ibori’s property in Benin

Thursday, February 20, 2020 5:02 pm


James Ibori

By Jethro Ibileke

The statutory right of occupancy of a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, GRA, in Oredo local government of Edo State, has been revoked by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The property which is situated on an area of approximately 1985.950 square metres, belongs to a former Governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori.

Obaseki said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

No further reason was given for the revocation.

When contacted for comment, Ibori said, via SMS: “I am aware. He told me three months ago.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lai-Mohammed 32 mins ago

    FG insists on regulation of social media
    57 mins ago

    Drama as Police bid to stop ASUP election fails in Edo
    1 hour ago

    EFCC arrests ex-Gov. Audu’s son, Muhammed, for alleged fraud
    2 hours ago

    Homosexuality: Man Killed, His Office Set On Fire
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Diri announces first appointment
    3 hours ago

    Imo: 30 human rights groups ridicule PDP
    3 hours ago

    Emovon, ex- minister of science and tech. passes on
    3 hours ago

    After de-registration, Chekwas Okorie’s UPP joins APC