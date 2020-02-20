Six murdered in Edo cult gangs’ war

By Jethro lbileke

Six persons members of cult groups have been murdered in Edo State in a clash between Aye and Eiye confraternities, the Police have confirmed.

According to the Police, the killings were carried out six to mark one year anniversary of the killing of two rival leaders of the two confraternities.

The state police commissioner, Lawal Jimeta who confirmed the killings, added that 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

The victims were said to have been killed on Tuesday at Nomayo Junction, Aifuwa and Three House area of Upper Sakponba Road, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the city.

An eye witness reportedly said that over 10 persons hid inside his shop at Three House Junction, while some cult members were shooting sporadically.

He added that four persons were killed at the notorious 3rd Junction.

Policemen were later drafted to 3rd Junction to maintain peace and order in the area.

Residents of the area however accused the policemen of arresting innocent traders and artisans.

While disclosing that efforts were on to stem the violence, Jimets warned those involved to desist from it or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the state government has condemned the spike in cult-related killings in Edo.

The government in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said it will not condone any act of violence or anyone who exploits delinquent youths to cause mayhem in the state.

Osagie added that it has become expedient to sound a note of warning to anyone disrupting public peace and safety, noting that security agencies will spare no resources in bringing violators to book.

According to him, “We are working closely with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies in the state to arrest the rise in cult clashes. We assure that these clashes will be contained.”

He cautioned parents to keep a close eye on their children and monitor their whereabouts so they would not be used to do the bidding of desperate persons.