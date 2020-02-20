Sporting Activities are Building Blocks for Nation Building- Fakorede

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Seun Fakorede, has described sport activities as elements necessary for national development because it re-energizes the body and prepares the mind for the tasks ahead.

He made this known during the 50th inter-house sports event of Omolewa Nursery and Primary School, Ibadan, which took place at the school’s premises.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports charged the pupils of Omolewa Nursery and Primary School to be good ambassadors wherever they may find themselves in the future.

The commissioner in his speech explained that Sports serves as an avenue to revitalise the body, in order to prepare for the task ahead.

In her separate remarks the school manager Mrs. O. Okwudinka expressed her delight and also thank the commissioner for being able to find time to grace the day as the chairman of the day out of his busy schedules.

She then gave her words of assurance that, the school will not stop in its efforts to be inculcating and imparting good discipline into the lives of the pupils so as to see that they attain greater height in life.

Some of the highlights of the event were Relay Race, Picking the balls amongst others.

