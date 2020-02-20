Werner penalty kick gives RB Leipzig win at Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday, February 20, 2020 12:18 am


Timo Werner: penalty kick wins it for Leipzig

Timo Werner’s second half penalty kick gave a dominant RB Leipzig a deserved 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.

Werner slotted past Hugo Lloris in the 58th minute after Ben Davies had fouled Konrad Laimer, putting the Bundesliga high-flyers in control ahead of the second leg on March 10.

In their first appearance in the tournament’s knockout stage, RB Leipzig could have taken a larger advantage back home to Germany but for poor finishing and saves by Lloris.

Tottenham, runners-up last season, were outplayed for the majority of the game with Patrick Schick and Werner wasting several chances for RB Leipzig while Angelino was denied by the woodwork.

Handicapped by having no recognised strikers in the absence of injured Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Tottenham struggled as an attacking force.

However, Giovani Lo Celso was impressive and almost equalised with a free-kick against the post.

RB Leipzig’s intensity dropped late on and Lucas Moura headed wastefully over for Tottenham who now face a tough task to keep their Champions League hopes alive. (Reuters/NAN)

