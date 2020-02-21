Ekiti APC lied on Fayose, says ex Gov’s spokesperson

Ekiti APC lied on Fayose, says ex Gov’s spokesperson

Friday, February 21, 2020 6:58 pm


Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose says he is not contemplating dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for another party.

Mr Lere Olayinka, his Media Aide, said this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Friday.

Olayinka, explained that the claim in some quarters that Fayose had concluded arrangements to embrace the All Progressives Congress (APC), was false.

“Someone of the status and pedigree of Fayose can never join APC,” he said.

He said, a statement purportedly made by the state chapter of APC to the effect that Fayose was not qualified to join the party, was therefore unthinkable and mischievous.

“It is funny that APC lied about Fayose coming to join the party and also went further to react to its own lies,” he said.

He admonished the party to focus its attention on how to lift the state to economic greatness and stop further job losses.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    Mo Abudu becomes grandmother
    1 hour ago

    Ikokwu 5: Late Chima’s family alleges intimidation by Police
    2 hours ago

    Insecurity: Kogi PDP attacks Yahaya Bello
    2 hours ago

    76m Fraud: EFCC arrests Kano Commissioner
    2 hours ago

    Three ‘top’ fake EFCC officials arrested
    2 hours ago

    Osun Council of Traditional Rulers Suspend Oluwo for six months
    2 hours ago

    Police tender apology after slap on SUG’s President
    3 hours ago

    Why Obaseki took Benin house from Ibori