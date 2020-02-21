Electricity: GenCos fail to generate 3,347.5 megawatts

Friday, February 21, 2020 7:14 am


Electricity installations

Nigeria electricity sector lost an estimated N1.9 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

This information was made known  in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday  .

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said that they could not generate 3,347.5 megawatts of electricity on Wednesday due to unavailability of gas.

The report also noted that 220 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 400.4 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 4,140 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday .

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 95.89.13 megawatts from the 4,286 released on Tuesday.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Wednesday  was unavailability of Gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained on  was 4,502.5 megawatts.

