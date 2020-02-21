Exam fraud: 4 Adamawa Poly lecturers face sack

The Adamawa Polytechnic, Yola, has recommended the state Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education, to terminate the appointment of four lecturers involved in examination malpractice.

Mr Albert Matilah, Information and Public Relations Officer of the institution, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Yola.

Matilah disclosed that the affected lecturers were found to be involved in examination results alterations and award of fake results to students who did not sat for examinations.

He noted that a committee set up by the polytechnic found the lecturers wantIng, adding that they admitted guilt when they appeared before the committee.

“Abubakar Babale tampered with 727 candidates’ results in 21 courses and also gave fake results to some students who did not write examinations.

“Paul Wache altered 83 results in 12 courses which he claimed to be human error. Additionally, he gave fake results to students who did not write the paper as testified by the course lecturer.

“Usman Hammarwabi was found wanton on forgery, numerous alterations, allocation of fake results and other unprofessional acts.

“Isa Ribadu is found wanton of numerous alterations of results and allocation of fake grades,” Matilah said.

Matilah said the Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education, the ministry overseeing the institution has the final say on the fate of the lecturers, whom he described as “senior lecturers”.