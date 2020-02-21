Ikokwu 5: Late Chima’s family alleges intimidation by Police

…Killers of my brother must face justice- Anthony Ikwunado, elder brother to Chima

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Members of family of the Late Chima Ikwunado, the Port Harcourt auto-mechanic allegedly tortured to death while in detention have raised alarm that authorities of Rivers Police Command are piling up pressure on them to drop their demand for justice.

Late Chima’s elder brother of the Anthony, told a Port Harcourt based Radio Station, Nigeriainfofm that as soon as the process of the suit which his family and the four Ikokwu Spare parts dealers instituted against the Police were served on the Command, the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, called on members of the family for a closed door meeting.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, at the meeting held on Wednesday, February 19, persuaded members of the family to “settle the matter” out of Court.

He said, “We were called and I met the CP Dandaura, yesterday (Wednesday) that we should settle this matter amicably without going to Court.

“Besides the Police,the General Overseer of a popular Church(name withheld), has called me over it. But the masses are still involved in this matter. It is not only us. Ohaneze Ndigbo and all the rest are involved in this matter. We want justice for Chima or nothing else, just justice. Those who killed my brother will go in for it.

The family of the late Chima and his colleagues had gone gone to Court to seek for justice.

Four colleagues of the deceased arrested and also tortured by officers of the E-crack Squad also known as the Commissioner’s squad, while in detention are also seeking justice in the suit.

The case, which is hinged on two fundamental rights matters were filed by the father of late Chima, Kelvin and the deceased’s wife, Adaugo.

They are asking for justice for the late Chima and four others allegedly tortured by the E-crack Squad of the Police while in custody.

They are also asking for the release of the remains of the late Chima.

However, when the matter came up in Court, the Inspector General of Police and the other officers listed in the charge were not present in court.

The presiding Judge, Justice James Kolawole Omotosho adjourned the case to February 27, 2020, after listening to the charges.

Meanwhile, the late Ikwunado’s family as well as members of Civil society and human rights groups waited endlessly on Thursday for the result of the autopsy conducted on the remains of late Chima.

The Police Pathologist, Dr. Stephen Musa had last week promised that the result of the autopsy will be ready in 10 days which elapsed on Thursday.

But despite waiting for many hours, no result was presented and there is no explanation for the delay.