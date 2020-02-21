Insecurity: Kogi PDP attacks Yahaya Bello

Friday, February 21, 2020 6:28 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has accused the State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC administration of showing indifference to the plight of citizens on the deteriorating security situation in the State.

The PDP lamented that people can no longer go out or travel of their homes, while sleeping with two eyes closed is now a mirage. The party described the worsening insecurity in the state as unfortunate.

The PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, its Director Research and Documentation added that it is obvious that with the establishment of state policing policy in neigbouring states, the criminals will see Kogi as a safe  place for their operation.

The PDP says it is expected that government ought to be proactive and call on all stakeholders to the drawing board towards putting in place a state own security architecture to stop the incessant killings and kidnapping of our people on daily basis.

The PDP opined that the security award recently given to the governor was baseless and unjustified following the upsurge of insecurity which has made life unbearable for the citizenry.

