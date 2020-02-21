It’s ‘audio,’ , Oluwo reacts to suspension

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has dismissed his suspension by the Osun State Traditional Council, saying it cannot stand.

Oluwo has been in the news over assault on another traditional ruler at a meeting in Osogbo, Osun State capital last weekend was suspended as a member of Osun traditional Council on Friday.

The Traditional Council, however, said Oluwo was suspended because of his disrespect to other monarchs of higher status in the past, including the Ooni of Ife who presided over the meeting in which he was suspended on Friday.

But Oluwo describe his suspension as ‘audio’ a street slang for ‘fake’ in his reaction to the action of the Council.

He also faulted the participation of Ooni in the meeting in which he was suspended.

He said, “I was never suspended. The suspension reported by the media is just from the monthly Osun State Traditional Council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government.

“It is sad to note that Osun State traditional council could be so political. They said I was rude to Alake, Ooni and Alaafin. And the same Ooni presided over the same meeting that purportedly pronounced my suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting.

“If this should stand, many monarchs will not be encouraged to regard the council. It is just an audio pronouncement and an insult to the state government without consultation by the council”

“We were invited to address the allegation that I punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave account that I didn’t beat any Oba.

“May be because the truth from the witnesses didn’t go with their expectation, they hatched unfounded excuse to make an audio suspension”

“It is pure political and there are many things attached but we keep mute to see how far this will stand”.