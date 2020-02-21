Osun Council of Traditional Rulers Suspend Oluwo for six months

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi , Oluwo of Iwoland, has been suspended for six months by the Osun state traditional rulers council. The Oba is being punished over his attempt to, according to a Vanguard report, drag the institution into the mud with his public conduct.

The council, at its emergency meeting held at the Finance Building at the State Secretariat on Friday banned the monarch from attending its meetings and also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun to further investigate the matter.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Oba Adedotun said the decision was not because of alleged fight between the Oluwo and Agbowu but due to his conduct to other traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Oluwo, as contained in the report, was alleged to have punched a fellow monarch, the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting at the instance of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone XI, Bashir Makama at his office in the state on the dispute between the monarch and members of Iwo traditional rulers council.

