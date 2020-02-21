Police arrest 3 notorious kidnappers, rescue victim in  Kaduna

Police arrest 3 notorious kidnappers, rescue victim in  Kaduna

Friday, February 21, 2020 10:22 pm


FILE: Police combing bush for kidnapped victims

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested three notorious kidnappers and rescued a victim in the state.
The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.
The statement said the command on Feb. 19, received information through the DPO, Kasuwar Magani, on alleged kidnap of one Hadiza Gambo, 22 years old, of Bungel Ladugga village in Kajuru Local Government Area.
“She was kidnapped by some suspected armed bandits to unknown destination.
“The Command promptly mobilised a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer who swung into action and arrested one Gambo Abubakar, 57 years old, who was interrogated on the alleged crime,” it said.
According to the statement, the suspect confessed to have masterminded many kidnap. incidents including two recent kidnappings at Idon Gida in which ransom of N1.7million was  collected.
It said investigation further led to the arrest of two other accomplices; namely Kamal Babawuro and Yahaya Gaiya, and the eventual rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt who had since been re-united with her family.
“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department and will be prosecuted on completion of investigation accordingly,” the statement said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    New NDDC boss promises sweeping changes
    32 mins ago

    Rev. Lawan Andimi: CAN declares Jan. 21 annual national day of prayers
    47 mins ago

    Security operatives kill 13 bandits, recover weapons in N/West
    1 hour ago

    Osinbajo tasks Nigerian universities on innovative education
    1 hour ago

    Two armed robbery suspects shot dead in Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Forex: CBN injects $292.34million into retail Secondary Market
    2 hours ago

    NSE market indices dips 0.65%, amid Nestle N112 loss
    3 hours ago

    It’s ‘audio,’ , Oluwo reacts to suspension