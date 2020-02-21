Police arrest 3 notorious kidnappers, rescue victim in  Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested three notorious kidnappers and rescued a victim in the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

The statement said the command on Feb. 19, received information through the DPO, Kasuwar Magani, on alleged kidnap of one Hadiza Gambo, 22 years old, of Bungel Ladugga village in Kajuru Local Government Area.

“She was kidnapped by some suspected armed bandits to unknown destination.

“The Command promptly mobilised a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer who swung into action and arrested one Gambo Abubakar, 57 years old, who was interrogated on the alleged crime,” it said.

According to the statement, the suspect confessed to have masterminded many kidnap. incidents including two recent kidnappings at Idon Gida in which ransom of N1.7million was collected.

It said investigation further led to the arrest of two other accomplices; namely Kamal Babawuro and Yahaya Gaiya, and the eventual rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt who had since been re-united with her family.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department and will be prosecuted on completion of investigation accordingly,” the statement said.