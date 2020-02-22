40 Years Ago: Writer Who Accurately Predicted Coronavirus

40 Years Ago: Writer Who Accurately Predicted Coronavirus

Saturday, February 22, 2020 12:30 am


Dean Koontz

By Nehru Odeh

Although not yet debunked, the similarities are intriguing. Now it has also been authoritatively confirmed that an American bestselling writer, Dean Koontz also predicted the coronavirus in his 1981 thriller novel, The Eyes of Darkness, forty years ago. This is similar to the story TheNEWS magazine carried this week, about how the Jehovah Witness predicted the Coronavirus 15 years ago in a report that was published in Awake, its bestselling magazine.


Dean Koontz’s The Eyes of Darkness

However, Koontz novel, which he originally published under a pseudonym, Leigh Nichols and with a different setting, is bound to leave readers conversant with the coronavirus with chilling goose pimples.  Set in Wuhan, china, The Eyes of Darkness features a biological weapon , named Wuhan,  created   in a Chinese Military lab, but which later becomes epidemic when civilians accidentally contracts it. The similarities are hauntingly intriguing. Not only is the virus named Wuhan-400, it was created in a lab in Wuhan, which lends it its name.

The novel tells the story of Christina Evans, a grieving mother who sets  out in search of  whether her son Danny who died on a camping trip or if – as suspicious messages suggest – is still alive. She eventually tracks him down to a military facility where he is being held after being accidentally contaminated with man-made microorganisms created at the research centre in Wuhan.

If that sends cold shivers running down your spine, read a passage from the book.

“It was around then that a Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the United States, carrying a diskette record of China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade. They call the stuff Wuhan-400 because it was developed at their RDNA laboratory outside of the city of Wuhan. And it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at their research center”

However, conspiracy theories that the coronavirus involved in the current outbreak appears to be man-made and likely escaped from the Wuhan virology lab have been going the rounds; though they have been widely debunked. In fact the lab was one of the first to sequence the coronavirus

The coincidences are just too strange, you say. But wait for this:  the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which houses China’s only level four biosafety laboratory, the highest-level classification of labs that study the deadliest viruses, is just 32km from the epicentre of the current coronavirus outbreak. The opening of the maximum-security lab was covered in a 2017 story in the journal Nature, which warned of safety risks in a culture where hierarchy trumps an open culture.

In Koontz’s thriller, the virus is considered the “perfect weapon” because it only affects humans and, since it cannot survive outside the human body for longer than a minute, it does not demand expensive decontamination once a population is wiped out, allowing the victors to roll in and claim a conquered territory.

Koontz, a 74 year old best-selling writer, is famous for his strong descriptive power and novels that are written in a literary style. He has written 80 novels and 74 works of short fiction.  He is a devout Catholic and lives in California with his wife.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Reminiscences: The Late Guy Gargiulo
    1 hour ago

    Biometric audit exposes fraudulent civil servants, pensioners in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    13 children rescued from suspected kidnappers’ camp in llorin
    2 hours ago

    New NDDC boss promises sweeping changes
    2 hours ago

    Rev. Lawan Andimi: CAN declares Jan. 21 annual national day of prayers
    3 hours ago

    Security operatives kill 13 bandits, recover weapons in N/West
    3 hours ago

    Osinbajo tasks Nigerian universities on innovative education
    3 hours ago

    Two armed robbery suspects shot dead in Abuja