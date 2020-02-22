Aso Rock murder: NCWS wants FG to bring killers to book

The National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), on Saturday called on the Federal Government to ensure that killers of Ms. Laetitia Dagan, were fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The National President of NCWS, Mrs Gloria Shoda, said in a statement in Abuja, that the murder of Dagan, the Assistant Director of Administration in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was one too many in recent times.

“’The number of people killed every day is alarming; and nobody knows who will be next.

“’The government owes it citizens the right to protection of lives and properties, so we expect that the government do more in this area.

“We cannot continue to fold our hands and watch fellow Nigerians murdered in cool blood daily.

“’We want all Nigerians to join hands with us and call on the government to do all that is necessary to stop these senseless killings,” Shoda said.

She, however, commended the Nigeria Police for its quick response, and the arrest of one of the suspects, but urged them to do more.

It will be recalled that the late Dagan was reportedly killed by unknown assailants in her home in Abuja.

She was reported to have worked in her office at the State House till about 8: 00 p.m. on Monday, when she left for home.

The 47-year old Dagan was, however, attacked and killed at about 11: 00 p.m. same day.