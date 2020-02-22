Homefort Energy wins RCCG’s $5,000 Kingdom Hackathon prize

A Nigerian Clean Energy Startup, Homefort Energy, has secured five thousand dollars grant funding after winning the Kingdom Hackathon Prize of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The event took place at WorkCity, Second Roundabout, Lekki Phase 1 on Saturday in Lagos.

Kingdom Hackathon is a tech event focussed on solving social problems through technology, an initiative of the Young Adults and Youth Affairs of RCCG.

The Nigerian Startup makes cooking gas (LPG) affordable and accessible to undeserved markets in Nigeria, using pay as you go model and digital innovations.

The event brought together innovators who are tackling Social & Global issues and offers support to them through mentorship and funding.

Opeyemi Owosho, Founder of Homefort Energy, won the first place position and went home with 5,000 dollars.

Owosho also got six months free voucher of office space and mentorship support from Workcity, a partner of Kingdom Hack 2.0.

The second position went to Airsync, a balloon-powered satellite platform, for detecting oil spill and vandalism.

Airsync, also got a six months free voucher of office space and mentorship support from Workcity.

Also, the third place went to Yudimy, a startup that leverages on behavioural science and machine learning for human capital development.

Yudimy also got six months free voucher of office space and mentorship support from Workcity.

No fewer than nine finalists were shortlisted for the competition after receiving applications from about 100 startup companies from Nigeria to compete for the grant.

The finalists pitched their solutions to a judging panel.

It comprises the National Youth Pastor of RCCG, Pastor Precious Akingbade and Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, International Director of Programmes and Church Planting, RCCG Young Adults and Youth Affairs.

Commenting, Adeboye described Kingdom Hackathon as an initiative designed by RCCG in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Adeboye said that this was to support African youths to unleash their entrepreneurial potential to lead the change so desired by Africa.

He encouraged the winners to utilise the resources provided to them to scale their solutions to make meaningful social impact and to also set the pace for other enterprising African youths.

In his remarks, Owosho said, “The Kingdom Hackathon grant will give me the opportunity to scale my business and provide affordable cooking gas to many homes in Nigeria with an easy-to-use technology.”