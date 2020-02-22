Late Col. Ogbebor, a civil war hero, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described late Col Paul Ogbebor who passed on during the week as a hero of the Nigerian Civil War.

In a condolence message to the family and friends of the deceased, the President noted Ogbebor, who passed on at 80, and was the first cadet to enroll at the Nigerian Defence Academy pursued an illustrious military career.

The late Col Ogbebor had documented his professional life through a book, Nigerian Defence Academy: A Pioneer Cadet’s Memoir, which the President described as ”one of the vital resource materials on the pioneer military training institution in the country”.

”It’s the end of a life well spent, with footprints indelibly printed in the sands of time,” the President said in statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Buhari also saluted the community spirit of the departed, who was in the vanguard of the socio-cultural group, Edo Leaders of Thought and chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

The president also commiserated with the professional colleagues of the departed, urging all those who mourned him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a distinguished life.