Mother, daughter, vulcaniser burnt as tanker explodes in Ogun 

Mother, daughter, vulcaniser burnt as tanker explodes in Ogun 

Saturday, February 22, 2020 3:47 pm


A scene of tanker fire (file photo)

A woman, her daughter and a vulcaniser on Saturday suffered varying degrees of burns after a petrol-laden tanker fell and exploded at Atatun, Ijaiye-Tutun, in Abeokuta on Friday evening.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were  immediately  rushed to the  Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

No fewer than five houses and several shops  were  burnt  in the incident.

An eye witness, who simply identified herself as Mrs Olufote, told newsmen  that the incident happened when a  fuel tanker suffered a flat tyre.

She said the driver had  parked beside the road to fix the flat  tyre unaware that he was parking  in a sloppy area.

The eyewitness added that as he was alighting  the vehicle to negotiate with a vulcaniser beside the road,  the tanker tilted and the container fell.

” The  tanker had a flat tyre  and in the process of trying to fix  it, the tanker exploded and even the vulcaniser who was  to work on the tyre was affected.

“The vulcaniser was fixing a motorcycle tyre when the tanker exploded.

“There were many houses that were affected, with some burnt to ashes. In fact, a mosque was also affected,” she said.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi,  the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to NAN on Saturday.

Akinbiyi said the fire was later put out after some houses had been burnt.

The TRACE spokesman stated that  the tanker driver erroneously parked in a sloppy area  while trying to fix his tanker’s tyre .

According to him, the container removed from the hook, fell  and exploded.

He said the fire was put out on Saturday night.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    NAF neutralises ISWAP leaders in Borno – Official
    10 mins ago

    Nigerians must pay more for electricity – TCN boss
    1 hour ago

    READ: Osinbajo’s convocation lecture at Federal University, Dutse (full text)
    2 hours ago

    Aso Rock murder: NCWS wants FG to bring killers to book
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: WHO raises alarm on new cases, pledges support for Africa
    3 hours ago

    Lassa Fever: Vaccines `still a work-in-progress’, says FG
    3 hours ago

    Late Col. Ogbebor, a civil war hero, says Buhari
    4 hours ago

    Tribute: Guy Gargiulo (GG) in the Raw