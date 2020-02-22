Obaseki not behind anti- Oshiomhole protest – Adviser

By Jethro lbileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has denied sending youths to boo the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The former state Governor was booed by protesting youths at the Benin airport on Saturday.

They were however dispersed by security operatives who whisked him away.

Governor Obaseki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Edo State Government has no connection with the crowd that was reported to have booed Comrade Oshiomhole.

According to him, “It has come to our notice that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole arrived Benin today and was booed by a crowd of people. We are not directly or remotely involved in the act. We condemn insinuations that the Edo State Government is in any way involved in such an act.

“The series of anti-Oshiomhole protests across the country in the last couple of days, including those who jeered and booed Comrade Oshiomhole in Benin City, on Saturday have nothing to do with the government in Edo State. Oshiomhole, just like any other law-abiding person is welcome into the state as long as he does not engage in any activity capable of disrupting peace and safety.

“We categorically state that we are not in whatever guise involved with those who engaged in the act against the former governor.”

Osagie stressed that the state government will continue to maintain law and order, adding that the government is committed to protecting the rights of all law-abiding citizens in the state.