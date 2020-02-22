Ronaldo equals Serie A record on goals

Saturday, February 22, 2020 9:31 pm


Christiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo equalled a Serie A record by scoring in his eleventh consecutive game on Saturday.

He was on target in the match away to SPAL in his 1,000th senior appearance for club and country.

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 39th minute as he equaled the record jointly held by Fabio Quagliarella and Gabriel Batitusta.

Quagliarella scored in eleven consecutive matches for Sampdoria last season, while Batitusta did so for Fiorentina in 1994.(Reuters/NAN)

