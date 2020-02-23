2020 rains: What Lagos State is doing to prevent flood

… Expresses Determination To Ensure A Flood-Free Lagos

The Lagos State Government, over the weekend, inspected some ongoing drainage clearance and dredging projects, saying it is determined to ensure a flood-free Lagos.

The team which was led by the Special Adviser, Drainage Services, Engr. Joe Igbokwe and Permanent Secretary, Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde visited canals and drainages under systems 6c, 5 and 4, which comprise of LUTH/Itire/Daniyan in system 6c; Babs Animashaun in system 5 and Alaka/Iponrin/Tejuoso to Gbagada Bariga, Anthony Oke, Alo and Apelehin Buxton Cole in system 4.

Speaking with newsmen after the inspection exercise, Engr. Joe Igbokwe said in preparation for the rains, the government is paying desired attention to the clearing of drainage channels in the State.

He explained that the tour became necessary in order to ascertain the level of work carried out by the contractors assigned to dredge and clear some of the canals as a means to resolve flooding issues.

Igbokwe gave assurance to residents that with the early commencement of the clearing of major drainages, manholes and canals, when the rains commence, it will flow into its natural channels.

While noting that the ultimate goal of clearing and dredging of the drainage channels and canals is to allow easy passage of rainstorm water, the Special Adviser warned residents who have erected fences impeding the passage/movement of machinery that would ensure the clearing of silts at System 6c in Itire to remove them immediately or have them demolished.

He also implored all those who have constructed one form of contraption or the other on drainage alignments and setbacks to remove them immediately or have them removed.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde said it is regrettable that many of the channels that have been cleaned before are being littered with refuse again by some residents.

He, therefore, called for a change of heart from the people, warning that the continued dumping of refuse in the canals and drains will come back to haunt them if they do not desist.

