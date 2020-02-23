Cult war: Aiye’, ‘Eiye’ confraternity members arrested in Lagos

Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:21 pm


Police:

The  Lagos State Police Command  has  arrested members of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’  confraternity who engaged themselves in a battle for supremacy over the weekend at Iso Isu area of Ijora Badia.

A statement signed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana and released to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos, said that they were arrested by officers from the Ijora Badia Police Station.

Elkana said that five suspects were arrested from the two rival cult groups who inflicted various degree of injuries on each other using cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“Police operatives from Ijora Badia Division and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants from the Command Headquarters, Ikeja were mobilised to the area.

“The suspects are:  Olaniyi Abiodun, 21, of No. 28, Exeter St, Amukoko; Emola Kamal, 20, of No. 28, Epe St, Amukoko; Muritala Gbadeyanka, 18, of Badagry area.

” Others are : Kadiri Bashorun, 28, of No. 24, Ireti St, Ijora Biadia and Adebayo Ebiesuwa, 25, of 27, Bale street, Ijora-Badia,” he said.

Elkana also said that the  Ikorodu Police Station, in a related development arrested some members of the said cult group who attacked each other at Ladega area of Ikorodu.

“One Lateef Ganiyu Akinpelu a.k.a ‘Eti’, 24, was seriously injured,” the police official said.

He said that some Police operatives from the  Ikorodu Division, Area N, Shagamu Road, Ipakodo, RRS and SARS were mobilised to the scene.

“The injured person was rushed to  the General Hospital Ikorodu where he is currently receiving treatment.

“Twelve suspects were arrested and one locally-made pistol was recovered. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” Elkana said.

