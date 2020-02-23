How SARS officers killed our assistant captain – Remo Stars FC

The management of Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) has announced that its Assistant Captain and Defender, Tiyamu Kazeem (Kaka) was killed by policemen attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ogun State Command on Saturday.

The football club’s media manager, Oladimeji Oshode said the incident that led to the death of the footballer occurred Sagamu while Kazeem was driving along Sagamu area of Ogun State with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

Quoting an eyewitness, the media manager claimed that the police officers had accosted the footballer, on the basis that he was an internet fraudster (Yahoo Boy) and insisted on taking him to the nearby police station.

He added that though the footballer brought out his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC, the officers insisted on taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu.

“Tiyamiyu and Sanni obliged, followed the SARS officers, only for them to notice that they were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, then the guys questioned to know were the SARS officers were taking them to, but this prompted them to stop the car and push him (Tiyamiyu) out of the car, whereby an unknowing vehicle knocked him down.”

He added that the football player was immediately rushed to Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead.

The Club said until his death, Kazeem was a humble and reliable defender for Remo Stars FC in the ongoing 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL).

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Lord help the family to bear the irreparable loss, this is a great loss to Remo Stars Family and the entire football fraternity.”