How SARS officers killed our assistant captain – Remo Stars FC

How SARS officers killed our assistant captain – Remo Stars FC

Sunday, February 23, 2020 12:21 am


Kazeem Tiamiyu

The management of Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC) has announced that its Assistant Captain and Defender, Tiyamu Kazeem (Kaka) was killed by  policemen attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ogun State Command on Saturday.

The football club’s media manager, Oladimeji Oshode said the incident that led to the death of the footballer occurred Sagamu while Kazeem was driving along Sagamu area of Ogun State with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

Quoting an eyewitness, the media manager claimed that the police officers had accosted the footballer, on the basis that he was an internet fraudster (Yahoo Boy) and insisted on taking him to the nearby police station.

He added that though the footballer brought out his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC, the officers insisted on taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu.

“Tiyamiyu and Sanni obliged, followed the SARS officers, only for them to notice that they were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, then the guys questioned to know were the SARS officers were taking them to, but this prompted them to stop the car and push him (Tiyamiyu) out of the car, whereby an unknowing vehicle knocked him down.”

He added that the football player was immediately rushed to Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead.

The Club said until his death, Kazeem was a humble and reliable defender for Remo Stars FC in the ongoing 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL).

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Lord help the family to bear the irreparable loss, this is a great loss to Remo Stars Family and the entire football fraternity.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Braithwaite vows not to wash Barca shirt after Messi embrace
    1 hour ago

    Long three months ahead for Spurs, Mourinho says
    1 hour ago

    Emir Sanusi tells beggars who to beg from
    2 hours ago

    Jesus seals win for Manchester City at Leicester
    3 hours ago

    Abacha Loot: No plan to pay $100m to Gov. Bagudu – Presidency
    3 hours ago

    Ronaldo equals Serie A record on goals
    4 hours ago

    Homefort Energy wins RCCG’s $5,000 Kingdom Hackathon prize
    4 hours ago

    Chairman says PDP better positioned to reclaim Edo