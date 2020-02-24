Edo govt to establish sexual assault referral centre

By Jethro lbileke

Succor is coming the way of victims of defilement/rape in Edo, as the State Government is set to establish a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, to tackle the incidences of rape and other sexual assaults, as well as cater for the needs of survivors in the state.

The State Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs. Maria Edeko, disclosed this during a 5-day training course in Sexual Assault Trauma Counselling (SARC).

The training was organised for counsellors attached to the Ministry to fast track the delivery of SARC services in the state.

The training course which was held in Benin City, the State capital, was supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme and funded by the European Union.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Mrs. Edekor noted that setting up the centre will make it easier for victims of defilement/rape to come forward for treatment and advice, which she said will eventually boost the conviction rate of rapists.

“Survivors (victims) referred to the centre will undergo a forensic examination, receive counselling, psychosocial support and be advised on and supported in the process of pressing charges as the centre is designed to render multiple services as a one-stop-shop,” she said.

As part of the programme, medical personnel from government-run hospitals in the state received specialized trainings in forensic medical examination, treatment and documentation as parts of efforts by the state government to address shortcomings in the medico-legal response to rape cases.

The training also featured keynote address delivered by the State Coordinator of Child Protection Network, Barr. Stella Ojeme.

Participants were presented certificates for satisfactorily completing the course.