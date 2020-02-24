FG shortlists bidders for Aviation Leasing Company, MRO facility

FG shortlists bidders for Aviation Leasing Company, MRO facility

Monday, February 24, 2020 11:37 pm


Hadi Sirika: Aviation minister

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The processes for the establishment of both the Aviation Leasing Company and the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility by the Federal Government gathered momentum on Monday with the Bidders Conferences for the two major components of the Aviation sector roadmap of the Buhari administration.

In attendance were officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Federal Ministry of Finance, Aviation Labour Unions, Transaction Advisers and prospective investors.

At the end of the Conferences, one company, a consortium of A. J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air was shortlisted out of three for the Aviation Leasing Company. James Odaudu, Director Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation disclosed this in a statement.

For the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, two (2) companies namely; A.J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines were shortlisted out of seven (7) that expressed interest.

Declaring the Conferences open, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics and Chairman of the Project Delivery Team, Alhaji Muhammad Shehu said the event marked another phase of the government’s determination to ensure the realization of the projects.

He also assured of a transparent process leading to the actualization of the projects which are being executed through public private Partnerships. He said the cross-stakeholder representation at the conference underlined the government’s commitment to transparency.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Kogi State University to receive repentant cultists
    1 hour ago

    Olubadan Installs Baales, Remi Raji Among New Mogajis
    3 hours ago

    Ritual killing: Angry villagers kill, burn native doctor, 3 others in Edo
    9 hours ago

    We can’t go back on Amotekun – Obasa declares at public hearing
    9 hours ago

    LG crisis: Appeal Court fixes date to hear Oyo Govt’s case
    9 hours ago

    Former Police boss says collaboration key to regional security
    9 hours ago

    Family of slain footballer, Tiyamiyu, demands justice
    9 hours ago

    Alleged N6.3bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov. Jang, cashier