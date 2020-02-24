Former Police boss says collaboration key to regional security

Former Police boss says collaboration key to regional security

Monday, February 24, 2020 2:51 pm


Lawrence Alobi:

A former Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawrence Alobi, said collaboration between states was key to the formation of regional security in the country.

Alobi, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said that the concept of regional security would check security challenges in the regions and the country at large.

“The coming together of the states will help the region security-wise because the police cannot be everywhere.

“The concept of regional security strategy is commendable and collaboration is also key to the formation of the outfits,” he said.

The former commissioner recommended every region in the country to adopt the concept as it would help the Federal Government fight security challenges.

Alobi, however, advised that the Nigeria police should be involved in the activities of the outfits for proper coordination and supervision.

“This regional security strategy should not be left to the states alone; the police should be involved because they are in charge of internal security.

“They should give leadership direction to this strategy. An officer should be assigned to the desk in each of the Local Government Areas to coordinate the recruitment of personnel,” he said.

He said that this would also address the issue of conduct of persons to be recruited into the outfit to check the abuse of powers.

Alobi advocated for the training and re-training of the personnel for effective service delivery, adding that retired police and military officers should be engaged to work with them.

NAN reports that Operation Amotekun (Leopard) was established on Jan. 9 by the South Western states of Nigeria; Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti to complement the work of the security agencies in the zone

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    We can’t go back on Amotekun – Obasa declares at public hearing
    3 hours ago

    LG crisis: Appeal Court fixes date to hear Oyo Govt’s case
    3 hours ago

    Family of slain footballer, Tiyamiyu, demands justice
    3 hours ago

    Alleged N6.3bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov. Jang, cashier
    3 hours ago

    Lifetime ban: Raising funds for my CAS defence difficult, says Siasia
    3 hours ago

    Man arrested over alleged rape of 6 boys in Anambra
    4 hours ago

    AIG orders arrest of killer of Remo Stars player
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: China reports 150 new deaths