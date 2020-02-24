Kogi State University to receive repentant cultists

The Management of Kogi State University, Anyingba has set aside Friday 28th February for repentant cult members including staffs and Students to publicly renounce membership of such fraternity.

This was contained in a circulated Internal Memo on Monday signed by the Institution’s Registrar Dr. Yakub Abubakar on behalf of the management of the Institution.

The Registrar notified that the event was part of the Institution’s plan to stamp out cultism and ensure peace and security on the campus.

Dr. Yakub stated that Staffs and Students of the institution who are involved in any cult activity should take advantage of the opportunity to turn a new leaf warning that subsequent involvement would attract the full wrath of the law.

The event is scheduled to hold by 10am at the University’s auditorium as members of the University community were advised to be in attendance

Recall that Governor Yahaya Bello gave a marching order to heads of tertiary institutions in the state to put an end to the menace of cultism in their respective institutions or risk being removed. This current move by the management of Kogi State University is one among others which have contributed significantly to the reduction in deadly cult clashes in recent times within the school.

A source in a chat with our reporter say about 200 repentant cult members are likely to renounce their membership.