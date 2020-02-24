LG crisis: Appeal Court fixes date to hear Oyo Govt’s case

Monday, February 24, 2020 3:00 pm


Gov. Seyi Makinde

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Monday fixed April 1 to hear an appeal filled by the Oyo State Government challenging a court order not to dissolve the 33 local government chairmen and 35 LCDA.
Justice Aderonke Aderemi of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on May 6, ordered the Oyo State Government not to dissolve the council chairmen
At the resumed hearing in the suit on Monday, Counsel to the respondents, Niyi Akintola, SAN, told the court that he filed his brief of argument out of time.
Akintola prayed the court to grant his application for extension of time,adding that the brief of argument was supported with 18 paragraph affidavit and same served on the respondents.
Contributing, Counsel to the claimants, Kunle Kalejaye,SAN, informed the court that he will not opposed the application.
The three-man panel of appeal ,chaired by Justice Jimi Bada granted the application for extension of time.
Bada adjourned hearing in the main appeal until April 1.
