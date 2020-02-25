Corruption trial: Metuh to spend 7 years in jail

Metuh was also declared guilty of transaction involving cash sum of $2m without going through a financial

According to the Judge, the transaction violated the anti-money laundering law which pegs the maximum cash transaction an individual undertake outside a financial institution at N5m.

Metuh was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for counts 1, 2, 4 and 7, five years imprisonment for count 3, and three years on counts 5 and 6.

The sentences will run concurrently, hence, the former PDP spokesperson will spend o only seven years, the highest number of years of jail term, in prison.

In addition, the Court directed Metuh to pay a fine of N375m to the Federal Government.

Destra Investments, his company will also pay some money to the Federal Government.

In addition, funds in the accounts of Destra will be forfeited to the Federal Government.