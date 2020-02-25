Corruption trial: Metuh to spend 7 years in jail

Corruption trial: Metuh to spend 7 years in jail

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 4:06 pm


Olisa Metuh

After reading a judgment lasting over six hours, Justice Okon Abang of  Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced  former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, to seven years imprisonment over seven counts allegations of corruption and money laundering levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
The Judge convicted Metuh on all the seven counts.
The Judge found the former PDP Publicity  Secretary  guilty of fraudulently receving  N400m  from the Office of the National Security Adviser in November 2014 for use of  the PDP and for his personal purposes.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Why The Law Requires Pre-Election Cases To Be Decided Before Elections
    3 hours ago

    Footballer’s killing: Police disband Zonal Intervention Squad in Ogun
    4 hours ago

    Edo herdsmen’s attack video: Police explain what happened
    5 hours ago

    Police confirm release of JAMB, NSCDC staff abducted in Kogi
    5 hours ago

    Money laundering conviction: Metuh faces jail term
    10 hours ago

    Include Miyetti Allah members in Amotekun Corps – Bello
    18 hours ago

    Amotekun: Gani Adams warns Miyetti Allah, others
    18 hours ago

    Edo govt to establish sexual assault referral centre