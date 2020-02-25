EFCC Academy to kick-off anti-corruption studies

In pursuance of its preventive mandate, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State which will see the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja and the university develop a curriculum in anti-corruption studies, cyber crime and forensic.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, in his remarks, noted that the EFCC was exploring diverse channels towards raising the bar in the fight against corruption in the country.

This he said, include incorporating anti-corruption and allied studies in the curriculum of Nigerian schools, while developing courses in anti-corruption, cyber crime and forensic. This, according to the EFCC boss, explains why the Commission is partnering with tertiary institutions for study and award of certificates in postgraduate studies, sub-degrees and diploma in anti-corruption, cyber crime and forensic studies.

Magu appreciated the management of Ahmadu ABU for seeking to set a standard in the Nigerian education sector, noting that the “EFCC Academy has attained a high level standard when it comes to anti-corruption training,” hence the need for the partnership with this great university.

According to him, “Fighting corruption cannot be one man’s job. The Commission is desperate to involve other people, organisations and groups in the fight against corruption,” revealing that the EFCC took its time in background check and due diligence before arriving at the choice of the ABU as the second institution in partnership, with the University of Abuja, being the first.

The vice chancellor of ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba, who led the management team of the university to the event at EFCC’s corporate headquarters, Abuja, expressed his school’s happiness at being part of the partnership which he noted was one of the efforts of the university at helping fill the knowledge gaps in the Nigerian education sector.

The battle against corruption, he noted has to be taken beyond physical actions to intellectual level.

He noted that “over a million young Nigerians will write JAMB exam (Joint Admission and Matriculation Board) this year and more than 80,000 applicants will apply to be admitted into our school. But we can only admit not more than 11,000 yearly.”

To close the gap, ABU, he said, opened distant learning centers, designed online programmes and other off-campus solutions for students to be able to study on their own with convenience through the aid of technology.

The vice chancellor, further disclosed that Abu will be “awarding degrees in cyber crime, anti-corruption studies, forensic and so many others in postgraduate and sub-degree levels conjunction with the EFCC Academy”.

The acting Commandant of EFCC Academy, Professor Ladi Hamalai, revealed that the committee set up for the actualization of the EFCC and ABU collaboration had worked strategically for six months, which included inspections on the Academy to verify its resources and facilities, adding that at the end, the academy was certified fit to offer the studies.

Ahmadu Bello University will provide learning and teaching support to the EFCC Academy, which will award sub-degree, certificate and diploma to students in anti-corruption, cybercrime and forensic studies.