Include Miyetti Allah members in Amotekun Corps – Bello

Alhaji Yakubu Bello, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Oyo State chapter, on Monday, called for the inclusion of members of Miyetti Allah into the Amotekun Corps in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello made the call at the public hearing on Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020, held in Ibadan.

According to Bello, it is not possible that every Fulani man is bad, just like only a bad person will fear the establishment of the new neighbourhood security outfit.

He expressed support for the establishment of the Amotekun corps, but said his members needed to be co-opted into the arrangement.

Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo State Assembly in his address said the Amotekun security outfit would be set up to complement the police in ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

Ogundoyin who was represented by Mr Mohammed Fadeyi, Deputy Speaker, said it would also complement other security agencies across the south west.

“Amotekun corps are going to be recruited to help the security agencies curb the rising cases of insecurity in Yorubaland.

“The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly has also risen to the occasion in line with quality representation and legislation, hence, the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020.

“This public hearing on the bill was to get inputs and contribution from all stakeholders in order to have widely accepted contributions for a smooth operation of the Amotekun Corps” said Ogundoyin.

Fatai Owoseni, Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde on Security, said the corps will not witch-hunt any ethnic or religious group, but flush out bad eggs from the society.

Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice said that no nation could witness any development without proper security.

Oyewo assured that the security arrangement would be for all residents of the state.

Earlier, Mr A . Obadara, Chaiman, House Committe on Security and Strategy emphasised that it was the responsibility of any government to ensure security of lives and property of the citizenry.

Obadara said the security challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation necessitated the inclusion of people at the grassroots in the security management of various communities.

He said the inputs of stakeholders were germane to having an enforceable and people-oriented law in Oyo state.

NAN reports that the Police, Immigration, Vigilante Groups of Nigeria, Odua People’s Congress and Association of Hunters were among various organisations present at the public hearing.